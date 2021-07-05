Joe Biden warns citizens against the Covid variants

On US Independence Day, President Joe Biden gave an upbeat assessment of a country that, he said, is roaring back to life after the pandemic, even if Covid-19 has yet to be fully ‘vanquished.’ Biden drew a parallel between the declaration of independence from the British Empire in 1776 and today’s rapid recovery from the coronavirus, speaking before a festive crowd of 1,000 guests on the White House South Lawn.

‘Two hundred and forty five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus,’ he told the crowd of invited military members and essential workers.

He stated, ‘We’ve gained the upper hand against this virus.’ ‘Don’t get me wrong: Covid-19 has not been defeated,’ he added. We’re all aware that powerful variants, such as the Delta variant, have emerged.’ But he ended on an upbeat note, saying that under his leadership, the country, which had been bitterly and violently divided during Donald Trump’s presidency, was ‘coming back together.’

‘We have had some of our darkest days over the last year,’ Biden said. ‘We are on the verge of seeing our brightest future.’