Spain: John McAfee, who officials suspect committed suicide in a Spanish jail last month, reportedly attempted suicide for the first time in February, leading warders to keep a closer eye on the US software magnate.

McAfee, who created the first commercial anti-virus software in 1987, was facing extradition to the US on tax cheating allegations. His widow claimed last week that he didn’t commit suicide and his death was caused by US officials.

According to the source, the attempted suicide attempt occurred on February 28 in the Brians prison complex outside of Barcelona, where he had been imprisoned since his arrest in October at the city airport. As a result of the attempt, the jail implemented its standard suicide watch protocol, which entails stricter supervision and monitoring of the inmate’s mental health for days, weeks, or even months. For concerns of anonymity, the source declined to say how long McAfee, 75, had been on suicide watch.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, had stated that his client had not displayed any suicidal tendencies before his death in custody. He was sharing a cell with another convict but was alone at that time.

McAfee’s death has prompted the department to launch an internal inquiry, which is being shared with the judge overseeing the case. The official autopsy revealed that he died by suicide. Although officials would neither confirm or refute the report.