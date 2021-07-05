Mukesh’s angry response to boy sparks controversy

Kerala: Protests erupted against actor and Kollam MLA M. Mukesh on Sunday, after an audio recording of him, screaming at a school pupil over the phone went viral on social media. However, the Kollam MLA stated that it was a political trap created against him.

The Muslim Students Federation’s state committee has filed a complaint with the State Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights, requesting that Mr. Mukesh be prosecuted.

The actor became the subject of a violent onslaught, after a 140-second audio recording of a phone conversation he had with a Class 10 student from Ottapalam was posted on social media.

When Mukesh was attending an online conference about the growth of his constituency, the youngster phoned him six times on his cellphone. Even after being notified that he was at a meeting, the youngster allegedly continued to contact him.

Mukesh, who appeared upset by the calls, asked the child why he was calling, to which the boy answered that his buddy had provided the actor’s phone number. ‘Your friend should be slapped for making you call me even when you have your MLA in Palakkad,’ he told the youngster, who subsequently expressed regret for the phone call.

Mr. Mukesh inquired about the child’s local MLA, after the youngster stated that he was from Ottapalam. The youngster said, ‘I don’t know, sir.’ Despite the fact that the child was in Class 10, the actor chastised him for his ignorance.

When people attacked the actor for allegedly being disrespectful, Mukesh responded with a video on his Facebook page saying that it was all a ruse to smear him politically. ‘I spoke to the child like a father or an elder brother. I had no intention of abusing him. Children are being used to target me,’ he said.

Mukesh also stated that he will approach the police’s cyber branch to demand action against those responsible for the incident. After his recent re-election to the Assembly, the actor said that he had received many hostile phone calls.