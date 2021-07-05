She was always fascinated with the sky: Astronaut Sirisha Bandla’s grandfather on her maiden voyage to space

Guntur: Ragaiah Bandla, the grandfather of Indian-born-American astronaut Sirisha Bandla, expressed his delight over his granddaughter’s trip to space along with Virgin Atlantic’s Richard Branson. He said Sirisha is courageous, has a great decision-making ability, and has always been fascinated by the sky.

‘I’m very happy. From the beginning, she was very fascinated with the sky. Now she’s going to space with five other members. She is brave and strong in decision-making,’ said Dr Ragaiah.

‘I, along with my friends and relatives, wish her a successful and happy return to the land after completion of her journey,’ Dr Ragaiah told media on Sunday.

Sirisha Bandla will be one of the six space travellers on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. The journey is set to begin on July 11 from New Mexico, accompanying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson.

After Kalpana Chawla, the Telugu lady raised in Houston will become the second Indian-born woman to travel into space. Other Indians who travelled into space were Rakesh Sharma and Sunita Williams.