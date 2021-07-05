Traveling to Sikkim? Latest guidelines you should know about

New Delhi: Sikkim has lifted the temporary restriction on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country starting July 5, allowing those who have taken both Covid vaccine doses to visit the state starting Monday. The decision was made following a recent dip in coronavirus cases in the state.

Since March this year, the entry of tourists into the state has been prohibited due to Covid-19 cases.

The government of Sikkim, in a notification on Sunday, said travelers with valid vaccination certificates can enter the Himalayan state from Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after presenting their documents at border checkpoints.

In addition, the authorities also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to perform at 50 percent capacity from today with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

New guidelines allow shopping malls, showrooms, and shops to operate at full capacity as long as they follow strict safety guidelines.

The notification stated that all offices can function with full vaccinations, while those who have not received both jabs can keep working with the 50 percent attendance practice.

Factory and commercial establishments can also operate at 100 percent capacity if their employees are fully vaccinated, it said.

‘The Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Association (SHRA) welcomes the state government’s decision to open the tourism industry, which is the mainstay of Sikkim’s economy. We will ensure strict adherence to COVID guidelines,’ an executive member of the body told the media.

In the last 24 hours, Sikkim’s Covid-19 tally rose to 21,131, as 176 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 308 as no fresh fatality was reported. The state’s coronavirus recovery rate stands at 87.4%.