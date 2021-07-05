Vicky Kaushal is all smiles as he poses with ‘his buddy’

Vicky Kaushal, the actor who recently made headlines after setting a new record for deadlifts following a slow post-COVID recovery, is back in the news. That’s right, you read that correctly. Vicky shared a photo of himself with his new friend. The actor has purchased a swanky new car, which he dubbed ‘his buddy.’

Introducing his buddy with his fans, he wrote, ‘Welcome Home buddy!

Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience.

@landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in..’

Vicky can be seen with his new Range Rover in the photo, and he is all smiles while posing beside the all-new luxury SUV. Land Rover, a marque and sub-brand of Jaguar Land Rover, produces the Range Rover, a four-wheel-drive vehicle. British Leyland introduced the Range Rover line in 1970. It is a five-seater luxury SUV that is available in eight different variants and costs between Rs 2.40 crores and Rs 4.38 crores.