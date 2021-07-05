Zoo goes all out to protect its inmates

Oakland: As part of a national effort to protect animal species by using an experimental vaccine, a San Francisco Bay Area zoo is vaccinating its big cats, bears, and ferrets against the coronavirus.

The Oakland Zoo’s tigers – Ginger and Molly – were the first animals at the zoo to receive the vaccine this week, the media reported on Saturday. This dose was donated and developed by the veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetis in New Jersey.

Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said that no animals have contracted the virus, but they wanted to be proactive. The first two doses were administered to tigers, black and grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets. Then came primates and pigs.

She said in a press release that the zoo has used barriers for social distancing and staff have worn protective gear to protect vulnerable species. ‘We’re happy and relieved to now be able to better protect our animals with this vaccine,’ she said.

According to the press release, Zoetis is donating nearly 11,000 doses to nearly 70 zoos and a number of conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions, and government organizations located across 27 states.

San Diego Zoo began immunizing primates in January following the outbreak among gorillas at its Safari Park. Great apes share 98% of their DNA with humans and are especially susceptible, as are felines. Coronavirus has been confirmed in gorillas, tigers and lions in zoos and domestic cats and dogs.