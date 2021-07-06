New schemes declared by CBSE for the academic year 2021-2022

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new evaluation plan for Class 10 and 12 students this year, in response to the ongoing school closures and examination delays caused by COVID-19.

According to a notification published on Monday, CBSE would shorten the curriculum, offer board examinations twice a year in different forms, and maintain continuous recording of internal evaluation scores in order to have a range of choices for calculating a final score at the end of the year.

The announcement comes after the widespread uncertainty during the academic year 2020-21, when the second wave of the pandemic caused the postponement and cancellation of year-end board examinations, with CBSE eventually requesting schools to calculate final results using a combination of Class 10, 11, and 12 scores as well as internal marks.

‘The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of the last academic session,’ the notice stated. The examination syllabus was lowered by 30% last year.

As per the notification, CBSE has divided the 2021-22 academic year into two terms, with each term covering half of the syllabus and board examinations held at the conclusion of each term.

The first term test will take place on a flexible timetable between November and December 2021, with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools located around the country. It will be a 90-minute paper with just multiple-choice questions, and it will most likely be administered in schools under the supervision of outside superintendents.

The second term exams will be held at examination centres in March-April 2022, and it will most likely be a 2-hour exam with various types of questions. The second term test will also be performed with a multiple-choice question format if the pandemic does not allow for a long, detailed exam.

To guarantee a fair distribution of marks, the CBSE will provide guidelines to make internal evaluations, practicals, and project work more credible and genuine. According to the announcement, schools must open a student profile for all assessments completed during the year and save the documentation in digital format, with grades uploaded onto CBSE’s IT platform.

Depending on the pandemic situation, the CBSE has developed provisions for several evaluation situations.

If both term examinations are held, the final theoretical grades will be divided evenly between them. If the pandemic compels all schools to close in November and December, the first-term examinations will be held online or at home, with less weightage in the final scores.

If the second-term examinations are cancelled, the final grades will be based on a higher weightage of first-term exam scores and internal evaluation marks.

If there is a complete closure of all the schools, and exams for both first term and second term have to be conducted from home, then weightage for the scores in internal assessment, projects and practical work as well as both term-end examinations will be included in the final results.