Look at this 90’s wedding menu card and feel nostalgic

Since our parents’ time, India’s wedding scenario has changed a great deal. The wedding trends have changed over the years. The simple decoration styles and themes to elaborate destination weddings are not what they were even 20 years ago. This wedding menu card from a Bengali wedding in 1990 was shared on Twitter by @SadMandalorian. It may leave you with a sense of nostalgia with the wonderful food and the simple design.

The caption reads, ‘Omg, my cousin found my parents’ wedding reception menu card’. The post includes two images of the menu card. Each of these dishes sounds drool-worthy, from chili chicken to fried rice to paan. Be sure to read the sweet note from the caterers at the bottom of the delicious menu.

Check out the post:

Omg my cousin found my parents' wedding reception menu card ? ? pic.twitter.com/14GtgtGnH4 — Sad Mandalorian (@SadMandalorian) July 4, 2021

This post was shared on July 4 and has received over with 400 likes and tons of reactions. During the 90s, people were pleasantly surprised by the type of wedding menu cards caterers supplied. Some recalled how they got a keychain with their card, while others noticed how the dishes were spelled in Bengali.

Read more: ‘Hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva,’ Owaisi slams RSS chief

Twitter user wrote that some caterers even include a keychain with their menu. The original poster replied, ‘I loved the keychains!”. They were so durable and useful. There were even some printed on banknotes and stuff. It’s so sweet’. Another person commented, ‘Bengali wedding menus are so much fun’.