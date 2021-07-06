‘Hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva,’ Owaisi slams RSS chief

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his statements on mob lynching. Owaisi asserted that the hatred against the Muslim community came forth from Hindutva. Owaisi tweeted that the ‘criminals’ propagating hatred against the Muslim community was backed by the ‘Hindutva government’.

Owaisi said that the RSS chief says people who commit lynching are ‘anti-Hindutva’, but asserted that those people who participated in hate crimes against the Muslim community were shown public support by members of the ruling party. Participants in mob lynching ‘would not know the difference between cow and buffalo’ but names of victims from a particular community ‘were enough to kill’.

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that mob lynching is antithetical to Hindutva, and asserted that punishment should be handed out without any partiality. Bhagwat was at the launch of the book ‘The Meetings of Minds: A Bridging Initiative’ by Dr. Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed.

‘The concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA,’ Bhagwat said at the event.