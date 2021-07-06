Sailor found dead at Kochi Naval Base

Kochi: A sailor was found dead with gunshot wounds at the Kochi Naval base on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Thushar Atri, a native of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that the sailor was found dead near one of the Naval base’s security stations.

A statement from the Navy Public Relations Officer read: ‘In the early hours of July 6, a 19-year-old sailor hailing from Aligarh, UP was found dead at his duty post, with a bullet injury, apparently discharged from his service rifle. The sailor was deployed for security duties at the Naval Base. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered. A case of unnatural death has also been registered with the local police.’

The statement added: ‘Thushar Atri has been in service for about a year now. On Monday, he was posted for duty at one of the parameter posts of the Naval base. At about 2.30 am-3 am in the morning, a routine inspection team found Atri lying on the floor. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, but declared dead.’

A report of unnatural death has been filed with the Ernakulam Harbor Police Department, and an investigation has begun.