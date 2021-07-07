10 must-watch dark comedies for Netflix addicts!

Comedy shows are created with one goal in mind: to make the audience laugh, whether through slapstick or light-hearted commentary. But what happens when these are mixed with a dose of reality? A dark comedy that makes for a laugh riot while also playing with the idea of what might happen next. Dark comedy, also known as tragicomedy, is a popular genre because grief is an inevitable part of life, and dark comedy or mockumentaries never fail to make you laugh while also providing insight into reality. Characters are multi-dimensional rather than one-dimensional. They’re filled with emotions and a dark sense of humor, and they’re expected to carry the show forward on their shoulders. Yo! Vizag lists ten such dark comedy shows that are only available on Netflix in this article.

#1 Dead To Me

The death of her beloved husband in a hit-and-run accident has left a widow devastated. She goes on a frantic search for the criminals responsible for his death in order to avenge him. She meets a free-spirited woman with a completely different personality than she does. As the story progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. Liz Feldman created this Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead roles.

#2 After Life

Tony believes that it is his superpower to say and do whatever he wants. After the death of his beloved wife, he developed a coping mechanism. Unlike the other Netflix series, this one features Gervais’ classic comedy with his dark sense of humor, and he also writes, directs, and stars in it. He takes the viewer on an emotional rollercoaster in 12 episodes, each lasting 20 minutes.

#3 Bojack Horseman

The series is a fascinating look into a complex web of interconnected issues that binds one’s personality together. He is wealthy and successful, but he struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction, and he is unable to maintain genuine relationships. He refers to himself as ‘poison.’ Bojack Horseman investigates the causes and consequences of depression. It reflects the reality that no one can change, no matter how much they want to. Bojack decides to become a reality star because he has learned a lot from TV shows and also to escape the darkness within him. Keep an eye on this six-season Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

#4 The End Of The F***ing World

Netflix is known for cheesy, over-the-top teen dramas, but this one stands out.

The End Of The Fucking World, a Netflix original series, follows two psychotic teenagers as they plot to flee their parents. The journey that follows is full of mishaps and violence. The show is based on Charles Forsman’s award-winning comic book series of the same name.

#5 Orange Is The New Black

Jenji Kohan created the Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is The New Black. The storey is based on Piper Kerman’s novel of the same name. The seven-season drama follows a woman who is arrested on suspicion of money laundering. Due to the circumstances of the jail, she is transferred to a women’s prison, where she undergoes a character transformation as an individual. Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Michael Harney, Michelle Hurst, Kate Mulgrew, and Jason Biggs star in the Emmy-nominated series.

#6 Ricky and Morty



Ricky and Morty is a highly addictive show that isn’t necessarily aimed at nerds. The plot revolves around Rick and his grandson Morty’s intergalactic adventures. Rick Sanchez is a brilliant but cynical scientist who is uninterested in romantic relationships and emotions. Morty, on the other hand, is a shy, befuddled adolescent at school. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created the show, which features mind-bending animations and science fiction.

#7 Close Enough

Close Enough is a dark adult comedy is an animated series. While raising their daughter, a couple faces challenges as they slowly transition into their 30s. The icing on the cake is that they also have to deal with their divorcing roommates with whom they share an apartment. The show’s leading characters are voiced over by J. G. Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, and Kimiko Glenn, among others.

#8 How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Mortiz, a nerdy teen, develops an app to sell drugs on the dark web in order to reunite with his now ex-girlfriend. He quickly rises to become Europe’s largest drug dealer. This dark comedy series about adolescence was originally produced in German, but English audio is available on Netflix, and it is one of the best shows available on the streaming service.

#9 Flowers

The Flowers, a dysfunctional family, are the focus of this dark comedy. Will Sharpe wrote and directed the series, which stars Olivia Colman (Fleabag) and Julian Barratt. The two-season sitcom from 2016 has a total of 12 episodes. In the midst of the story’s chaos, there’s magic and beauty, as well as a hint of over-boarding pain.

#10 Norseman

What if Game of Thrones was a comedy instead of a drama? Norseman is the solution. Norseman is a period satire comedy based on the 8th century Vikings. Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen direct the Norwegian series. The series has three seasons and a total of 18 episodes.

