Breaking News: 2 soldiers martyred, two militants killed in encounter

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants and two Army jawans were killed during an encounter between the ultras and security forces along Line of Control (LoC) of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that Naib Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries in the encounter. Security forces also recovered 2 AK-47 Rifles and ammunition from the terrorists. A detailed search of the area is progressing.

Earlier a joint team of security forces neutralized five militants in Jammu and Kashmir in separate encounters. Two militants each were killed in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in the Pulwama and Kulgam districts, one was killed in another gunfight in Handwara in Kupwara district.