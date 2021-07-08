Deep Dive opens: Get ready to experience a whole new sensation

Those of you who enjoy swimming and diving underwater will be excited to hear this news. Dubai now has the deepest swimming pool in the world, Deep Dive Dubai, and videos of the tourist spot quickly went viral on social media. On July 7, Dubai’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, opened Deep Dive Dubai and shared a video on Twitter. Deep Dive Dubai has the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai, says Hamdan bin Mohammed in a tweet.

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

Location

The Guinness World Record has verified Deep Dive Dubai to be the world’s deepest diving pool, according to a press release published by the Government of Dubai.

Highlights

Deep Dive Dubai boasts the latest technology with a depth of over 60 meters and a capacity of 14 million litres of water. A unique feature of the pool is that it holds a sunken city within that will surely draw divers’ attention. ‘It features an abandoned streetscape, as well as an apartment, garage, and arcade,’ according to the press release. Divers from around the world are on hand to assist those interested in freediving or scuba diving.

In addition, 56 underwater cameras capture every angle of the pool. A sound system and mood lighting are also available to enhance your diving experience. According to a statement, ‘The pool’s freshwater is filtered and disinfected every six hours by siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology, and ultraviolet energy’.

Reservations

The Deep Dive Dubai program is currently only open to invited guests. For residents and visitors aged 10 and up, their website will open for public bookings in late July. The diving center welcomes beginners as well as professionals.