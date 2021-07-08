Now Zika strikes! State capital reports first case

A 24-year-old woman was found to be infected with the Zika virus in Parassala, state health minister Veena George announced on Thursday. The woman began experiencing symptoms on June 28. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

On June 7, the woman gave birth to her baby. She is reported to be in stable condition as of now. In spite of the fact that she has no travel history outside the state, her house lies near the Tamil Nadu border. Approximately one week ago, her mother also showed similar symptoms. Zika is characterized by similar symptoms to dengue, such as fever, rashes and joint pain.

13 more people are suspected to have contracted the virus. The state government is awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.