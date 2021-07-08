Five down, more to go, zero collateral damage for security forces

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized five militants in Jammu and Kashmir in separate encounters. Two militants each were killed in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in the Pulwama and Kulgam districts, one was killed in another gunfight in Handwara in Kupwara district.

‘Four militants were killed in last twelve hours in the separate encounter from South Kashmir,’ said Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

‘5 militants killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police & Security Forces for conducting ops without collateral damage: IGP Kashmir,’ tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

As per police, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in the Zodar area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and two militants were killed.