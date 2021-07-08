Kerala’s very own app for online studies

Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty, all necessary steps were being taken in the state to overcome the shortcoming in online education, and a new digital application for this purpose was being developed. After launching the distribution of television for anganwadis in Kattakkada constituency here on Wednesday, he said the department took measures to further expand digital classes for students in schools.

‘We are creating a new application that makes it easier for students to interact directly with teachers,’ he said. The minister added that this would allow students and teachers to see and interact with each other. Pinarayi Vijayan, the state’s chief minister, announced last month that everyone in the state, regardless of their financial situation or geographic location, would be able to take online classes during COVID-19.

In response to concerns raised by the Opposition about a possible ‘digital divide’ among students in the southern state, he said steps would be taken to ensure internet access at no cost or subsidized rates for needy children.