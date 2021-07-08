Massive fire breaks out at CBI office

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the office of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in CGO Complex in Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The fire broke out in the parking area on Thursday afternoon. The fire was extinguished by six fire tenders. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire had broken out in transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building. Officials rushed out of the office soon after they saw smoke emanating from the site. CBI informed that the functioning of office will be restored in some time.