SpiceJet announces 42 new flight services

Mumbai: Private low-budget air carrier based in India, SpiceJet has announced that it will launch 42 new domestic and international flights between July 10 and 30. SpiceJet will launch domestic flight services to Surat-Jabalpur, Surat-Pune Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.

The airline has also announced new services on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi. SpiceJet will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune.