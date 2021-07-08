‘Yogi’s fight is with widows and orphans in the coming election’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi raised severe criticism against the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government over Covid related deaths. The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said that Yogi Adityanath’s “fight” in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year is with widows and orphans.

‘People were not getting oxygen and beds in hospitals. Yogi’s fight in the coming elections will be with the women made widows and children left orphan by his government,’ he said addressing party workers while inaugurating its office in Bahraich city.

Owaisi had earlier announced that his party will contest in the 2022 assembly elections. AIMIM has made an alliance with Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of smaller parties and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

‘We are entering the electoral fray with the resolve not to allow Yogi to become the chief minister again in the 2022 elections. Opposition parties who are afraid of us today should not forget that we did not contest the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, yet they could not defeat Narendra Modi. We are fighting for our share in power and not to become mere vote bank. Now, we will send our representatives to the Legislative Assembly with our votes. We have also proved this by winning five Vidhan Sabha seats in Bihar,’ he said.