IPS officer accused of ‘conspiracy’ against government

Raipur: Earlier this week, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW), which raided his premises, filed a sedition case against G P Singh, an IPS officer suspended in a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Friday. The documents recovered during the raids allegedly revealed that Singh was involved in promoting enmity and hatching a plot against the government and public representatives.

Singh was charged under IPC Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between various groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the IPC at Raipur’s City Kotwali police station, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Yadav said. ACB/EOW filed a seizure report with police in connection with the raids, which led to the action, he said. He added that further investigation into the matter is underway.

During a three-day search of around 15 locations linked to Singh, an Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer, the ACB/EOW claims to have found movable and immovable assets worth ?10 crores. In July, Singh, a 1994-batch officer who was earlier ADG of the ACB and EOW, was suspended from his post as director of the State police academy.

During the raid at Singh’s official residence in Raipur in Pension Bada, some torn papers were found from the backyard of the house. The FIR states that after pieces of papers were rearranged, they found that sensitive and serious content was written and typed on them. The papers contained objectionable comments against leaders of reputed political parties as well as detailed plans for a conspiracy. Also included were secret evaluations of representatives and candidates of different Assembly constituencies and comments on serious issues related to the concerned area. It said the papers also contained critical comments on government policies, social issues and religious issues.

Raipur police also uncovered a five-page document that referred in English to public representatives, officials, government schemes and policies, which was found at the house of Singh’s associate, Mani Bhushan. Documents seized were found to contain provocative content that could foster hatred and dissatisfaction against the government, according to the FIR.