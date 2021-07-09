Maniratnam’s Netflix Show is set to release, Navarasa first look here

Netflix’s Navarasa is an upcoming Indian Tamil language web series. Maniratnam’s Madras Talkies created the show, which Qube Cinema Technologies co-produced. The series consists of nine stand-alone episodes based on the Navarasas, an Indian concept. According to the first reports which came out industry biggies such as, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subburaj, Karthick Naren, Rathidan R Prasad, Aravind Swamy, Halitha Shameem, Ponram and late director K.V. Anand were set to direct the episodes. However, K.V. Anand, Ponram and Halitha Shameem left the project and were replaced by Vasanth, Priyadarshan and Sarjun.

Last night, the first look of Navarasa was released, along with details on each episode. A different emotion or rasa is represented in each of the nine episodes: anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Shringara (love) is the episode’s emotion, according to GVM. Suriya and Prayaga Martin star in the segment titled ‘Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru.’ This is a musical episode with five songs, as the title suggests.

Priyadarshan, a veteran director, will direct the episode that represents Hasya emotion (laughter). The segment is titled ‘Summer of 92,’ and it stars Yogibabu, Ramya Nambeesan and Nedumudi Venu.

In the episode of the emotion Karuna, Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role (sorrow). In this episode, Revathy, Prakash Raj and Ashok Selvan will share screen time with VJS. Bejoy Nambiar will direct the episode, which will be titled ‘Edhiri.’

The Aravind Swamy-directed segment is named after the emotion it represents. ‘Roudhram’ will depict Raudhra’s emotions (anger). Rythvika, Sreeram, Abhinayasree, Ramesh Thilak and Geetha Kailasam feature in this chapter.

Sarjun KM will direct ‘Thunintha Pin,’ an episode of the emotion Veera (courage) starring Atharvaa, Anjali and Kishore.

‘Inmai,’ a Bhayanaka (fear) episode starring Siddharth and Parvathy Thiruvothu, is the title of the episode. R. Rathindran Prasad will make his acting debut in Navarasa with Inmai.

Aruvi fame Aditi Balan will be seen in the episode of Bibhatsya (disgust) along with Delhi Ganesh and Rohini. The Rhythm maker, Vasanth is directing this segment titled ‘Paayasam’.

Karthick Naren, a young and talented filmmaker, has directed a multi-starrer segment starring Aravind Swamy and Prasanna. ‘Project Agni’ is a science fiction episode that depicts Adbutha emotion (wonder).

In Karthik Subburaj’s episode ‘Peace,’ aesthetic filmmaker GVM and National Award Winner Bobby Simha share screen space with Master Tarunand Sananth. Shantha (peace) emotion is represented in this segment

After Paava Kadhaigal, Navarasa is Netflix’s second direct Tamil show (2020). The series was supposed to come out in May 2021, but it was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The show will premiere in August, according to Navarasa.