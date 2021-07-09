Monsoon rains expected in the national capital over the weekend

New Delhi: A senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the rain will arrive in Delhi-NCR within 24 hours. For the last few weeks, the national capital and northwest parts of the country have been sweating under a heatwave and delayed monsoon.

The northwestern part of India is likely to experience heavy rainfall by the end of this week and beginning next week, IMD scientist Charan Singh said. ‘Yesterday Delhi received light rain. According to the analysis, there will be heavy rain in the North West of the country on July 11,12,13. Monsoons are likely to begin in Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours,’ Singh added.

In an earlier statement, the IMD had said the monsoon would likely move over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.

For the day, the weather forecast suggests a generally cloudy sky with a chance of light rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening.

Delhi’s bordering city, Gurgaon in Haryana, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal as there was no let-up in hot weather conditions in the state and neighboring Punjab. Among other places in Haryana, Narnaul, Hisar, Rohtak and Ambala recorded maximum temperatures of 43.3 degrees Celsius, 42.8 degrees Celsius, 41.8 degrees Celsius and 40.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Weathermen predict a generally cloudy sky with a chance of light rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius.

In Kerala, the monsoon arrived two days late. It had crossed the country seven to 10 days earlier than normal, covering the eastern, central and adjacent northwest areas. Nevertheless, as conditions remained unfavorable for its advance, the monsoon weakened and entered a ‘break’ phase. The meteorological office had earlier predicted the wind system would reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.