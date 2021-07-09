Night curfew extended, new guidelines issued

Gandhinagar: Gujarat government has lifted the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am imposed in 10 cities . The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after reviewing the coronavirus situation. But the night curfew in 8 other cities – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar- in the state will continue. The new decision will come into effect from July 10.

As per the new guidelines issued, all commercial establishments, including shops, restaurants and beauty parlours, can remain open till 9 pm in the eight cities where night curfew will continue. Home delivery of food is allowed till midnight in these cities.

Also Read: ‘Yogi to return’: National media releases new survey results

Coaching classes for students of class 9 to post-graduate courses as well as those for competitive exams can be held with 50% attendance. Public transport buses can operate with 75% occupancy in these eight cities. But all educational institutes, spas, swimming pools and water parks will, however, remain closed.