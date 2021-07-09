‘Open invitation’ to virus: Govt warns after overcrowding at tourist hubs

The government has given stern warnings after seeing people disregard Covid-19 protocol in tourist hotspots like Nainital, Mussoorie, and Manali. Such situations may pave the way for the third wave of infection caused by the virus.

The health ministry’s joint secretary played videos of tourists forgetting the Covid-19 protocol at tourist areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh at a press conference on Friday, saying this is nothing more than an ‘open invitation’ for the virus to spread. People are flocking to tourist destinations such as Nainital, Mussoorie, Manali and Shimla to beat the heat of the plains as COVID curbs and restrictions on movement are relaxed.

There have been disturbing images of people overcrowding markets and tourist spots in these places, as the fear of a possible third wave is very present. During the press conference, Niti Aayog member, health, Dr. VK Paul said: ‘This is a serious cause of concern. New risks are emerging at tourist spots where crowds are gathering, social distancing and masks are not being followed’.

Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal asked, ‘Aren’t we inviting the virus to infect us with these images of tourists flouting rules at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls? We are still dealing with the second wave of Covid-19. It is important to demonstrate Covid-appropriate behavior’.

In Mussoorie, a video of tourists bathing at the Kempty Falls became an internet sensation. Social distancing was thrown to the wind as tourists gathered in the popular destination. Nobody was wearing a mask. Video of heavily crowded streets in Manali was shared just two days earlier. Netizens noticed the tourists violating social distancing norms but also shared memes and jokes that poked fun at them.