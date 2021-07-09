Pakistan has ‘clear signs’ of a fourth Covid wave

Islamabad: The Pakistani government announced on Friday that there are ‘clear signs’ that the fourth Covid-19 wave is beginning. ‘Two weeks ago, I tweeted that our artificial intelligence models predicted the emergence of a fourth wave. There are no clear indications that a fourth wave is about to begin,’ Pakistan’s minister of planning, Asad Umar, said on Twitter.

The government won’t impose a total lockdown despite an increase in cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic, Umar said. According to Dawn, Umar blamed the looming fourth wave on poor compliance with Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the spread of virus variants, particularly the Delta variant.

According to another tweet, the minister said field reports indicated that those attending indoor weddings and dining in indoor restaurants and gyms had completely ignored the conditions of vaccination. ‘If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, we will be forced to close them’, he said.

In a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed concern about the looming fourth wave of Covid-19, calling the Delta variant the ‘biggest concern’. In his message to the nation, Khan mentioned Afghanistan, Indonesia, and other countries hit by the Delta variant and expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, just days after they were declining.

Pakistan reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the third straight day on Friday. In the last 24 hours, 1,737 Coronavirus cases and 27 deaths have been reported in the country. In Pakistan, 9.69 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported, along with 22,520 deaths.