Copycat! Chinese army tries to train Tibetan troops similar to India

New Delhi: In a bid to copy India, the Chinese Army is training its Tibetan troops for high-altitude special operations. Sources told that the Chinese Army held an exercise for its Tibetan troops who were inducted by the army after undergoing a number of loyalty tests, including learning the mainland Chinese language and following their practices.

China is reportedly trying to create a force similar to the Indian Special Frontier Force, which includes many Tibetans who specialize in mountain warfare. In August last year, they and other Indian Army units conducted swift operations to gain an edge over the Chinese by capturing the heights along the Southern bank of Pangong Tso.

According to sources, the Tibetan troops of the Chinese Army are being trained for special operations and recently held drills in their rear areas. Despite the Chinese’s efforts to assimilate the Tibetans into their forces, the majority of the Tibetan population holds anti-Chinese sentiments due to its oppressive policies and is a Dalai Lama follower. India and China have been in a military standoff since the April-May timeframe of last year and have yet to find solutions for de-escalating tensions at various friction points including Hot Springs-Gogra heights.

Despite their talks at the diplomatic and military levels, both sides have not yielded much, except that the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso have both withdrawn small number of men in mutual withdrawals. The Indian agencies and forces have received reports that the Chinese are recruiting Tibetans from all over the Tibetan Autonomous Region.