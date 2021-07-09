Railway Minister orders ministry officials to work in 2 shifts

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new Railways Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, has instructed his officials and workers to work in two shifts.

According to an order from his office, the first shift will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m., while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and end at 12 am.

‘Minister of Railways has directed that all the offices and staff of the minister’s office will work in two shifts i.e 7:00 hrs-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs -12:00 midnight with immediate effect,’ said DJ Narain, ADG PR, Ministry of Railways.

The directive, according to Narain, was only given for the MR cell (minister’s office) and not for private or railway employees. ‘It’s for officers in MR cell only as is written in the note and it means–‘Miles to go before we sleep..!’ So much is to be done and every minute counts for the Railways on a mission mode. MR cell means minister’s office, not private, Railway staff,’ he added.

After taking charge, the new Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Railways are an important component of Prime Minister Modi’s agenda and that he will endeavour to make that vision a reality.

Vaishnaw, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has over 15 years of experience in handling key duties and is particularly well-known for his contribution to the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in infrastructure, which will benefit him in the railway sector. He’s also held executive positions at big multinational corporations including General Electric and Siemens.