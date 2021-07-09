Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends red for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second day in a row. The losses faced by Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Axis Bank has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended 183 points lower at 52,386. NSE Nifty slipped 38 points to close at 15,690. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 1,900 shares ended higher and 1,293 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Divis Labs, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC.