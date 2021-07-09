Thalaivar returns, fans elated

Chennai: Rajinikanth has a huge fan base all across the country, and fans line up for hours to catch a glimpse of their ‘Thalaivar.’ After a few weeks in the United States, Rajinikanth returned to Chennai around midnight on July 9. The actor and his wife Latha visited the Mayo Clinic in the United States for a general health checkup with his physicians.

Rajinikanth spent a few weeks in the United States following his health check-up, when he met several of his admirers. His photos from the US became popular on social media.

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were sighted at the Chennai International Airport on their trip to the United States on June 19. Since receiving a kidney transplant in 2016, the veteran actor makes an annual trip to the United States to meet his doctors for a check-up.

Rajinikanth arrived in Chennai at midnight on July 9 after a three-week stay in the United States. He flew to Doha, Qatar, and then to Chennai on a connecting flight. Photos and a video of Rajinikanth from the Chennai airport have gone viral on social media platforms.

As he walked towards his car, Rajinikanth waved to the fans who had gathered at the airport gate to meet him. According to the reports, Rajinikanth will take a break in Chennai for a few days before returning to work. In July, he will continue filming on his forthcoming picture, Annaatthe. Majority of the film was completed before the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.