Vaccination shortage: Today’s Covid vaccination drive cancelled

Mumbai: On Thursday (July 8), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that civic and government-run vaccination centers in Mumbai would not be administering COVID-19 on Friday (July 9) due to a shortage of vaccines. The vaccination drive at these centers will remain suspended on Friday and will resume once fresh vaccines are received.

‘Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccine availability and the appropriate decisions are taken’, according to the BMC statement. In addition, the municipal corporation had suspended vaccinations at civic and government-run centers on July 1 due to a lack of Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Read also: Pfizer seeks approval for a third Covid vaccine dose

According to the BMC, as of Wednesday, 58,84,019 citizens had been inoculated in the city and of these 12,29,546 had received the second dose. At present, there are 401 operational vaccination centres for Covid-19 in Mumbai, out of which 283 are run by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, 20 by the government and 98 by private organizations.

Mumbai’s BMC reported 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 7,26,824. At present, there are 7,714 active cases in Mumbai.