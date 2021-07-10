‘85% of Afghanistan is controlled by us’: Claims Taliban

Kabul: Militant organization Taliban claimed that it has now control over 85% of Afghanistan. Taliban made this claim after seizing two vital border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan in western Afghanistan. A delegation of Taliban in Moscow said that they controlled about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts. The Afghanistan government has declined the Taliban’s gains as having little strategic value.

As per data released by Long War Journal, the militant group has expanded their hold on Afghan territory in recent months. According to the data, the Afghanistan government supported by the USA, control of little more than 20% of the of the country. Taliban now holds 204 of 407 districts, up from 73 at the beginning of May, while the Afghan government only controls 74 currently. The rest are contested.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the U.S. military had achieved its goals in Afghanistan and would leave by Aug. 31. ‘The status quo is not an option. I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan,’ said Biden. But the US President admitted that it is ‘highly unlikely’ Kabul would be able to control the entire country.