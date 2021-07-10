Breaking news: Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees

Pathanamthitta: The famous Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa will reopen for five days to conduct the monthly pujas in the midst of a raging second of the coronavirus pandemic in Kerala.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the temple will be open for devotees from July 17-21.

Under the new guidelines, devotees will only be allowed to enter the shrine if they present a complete Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report within 48 hours. In addition, the online booking system will be limited to 5,000 people.

Kerala Police and Devaswom Board had launched an online portal late last year to enable pilgrims to book their services such as virtual queues/ prasadams/ pooja/ accommodations/ kanikka for hassle-free experiences during the Coronavirus pandemic. In order to use the online services, pilgrims must register with a valid mobile number and email address.