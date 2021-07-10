Down memory lane: Prabhas on unrivalled Baahubali

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 6th anniversary of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali: The Beginning,’ pan-India star Prabhas lauded the team which created waves in the entertainment world with their work on the film.

Prabhas shared a photo of him from the movie on his Instagram account, captioning it, ‘#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here’s to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world.’

Moreover, fans requested an emoji specially designed for ‘Baahubali’ to be added to the social media giant’s WhatsApp messaging app on this special day.

On Twitter, several fans requested the following: ‘We want the Baahubali emoji to be available on WhatsApp! #Prabhas #6YearsOfUnrivalledBaahubali.’

Filmed in Telugu and Tamil, Baahubali: The Beginning was translated into Malayalam and Hindi. The movie broke box office records and became a financial rage. Along with this film, Prabhas rose to superstardom and appeared as a massive pan-India star.

Following the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, Prabhas has only made pan-Indian films to cater to his fandom. Prabhas has multilingual films Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Saaho and Nag Ashwin’s next in the pipeline.