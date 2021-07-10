Fuel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil marketing companies once again increased the price of petroleum fuels on Saturday. The price of petrol got costlier by 35 paise while diesel increased by 27 paise. This is the 7th hike in fuel prices in July and the 39th hike since May 4.

In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol is priced at Rs 102.89 and diesel at Rs 96.47. In Ernakulam the prices of petrol and diesel per litre are at Rs 101.01 and Rs 94.71 respectively.

Price of petrol and diesel crossed Rs 100 mark in several states. The fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan imposes the highest VAT fuel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.