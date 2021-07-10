Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy

Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra have given birth to a son, the veteran India bowler announced the news on his social media handle on Saturday.

Harbhajan and Geeta Basra welcomed their second child after daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. In a Twitter message, the cricketer expressed his gratitude to all of his well-wishers, saying that both the mother and the baby were doing well.

‘Blessed with a Baby boy Blue. Shukar aa Tera maalka,’ he wrote on Twitter, along with a lengthy note which read: ‘A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.’

Blessed with a Baby boy ???????????? shukar aa Tera maalka ?? pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

Geeta Basra announced on Instagram earlier this year that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got married in October 2015, and their first child, Hinaya, was born a year later. Harbhajan was a key member of India’s T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup victories under MS Dhoni’s leadership.