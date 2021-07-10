Illegal arms network busted- main supplier arrested

Chandigarh: Earlier today, the Punjab Police said it had busted another illegal arms supply network in Madhya Pradesh and arrested its main supplier.

In the last eight months, Punjab Police have busted three illegal weapon manufacturing and supply module based in MP.

The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Sweety Singh, an individual from the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The director-general of the police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that the man was involved in manufacturing and supplying illegal weapons to Punjab and other states in north India here.

The police also recovered three .32 bore pistols and three magazines from him, he said.

Earlier, Amritsar Rural Police had uncovered two such modules, including one illegal small arms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh, after arresting smugglers who supplied weapons to gangsters and criminals in Punjab.

GP Gupta announced the development in a statement, saying it came 10 days after Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, a senior superintendent in Kapurthala, arrested four robbers during follow-up operations.

He said the arrested robbers admitted getting weapons from Madhya Pradesh-based smuggler Sweety Singh and were plotting robberies, stealing from petrol pumps and farmers.

The DGP said that in the wake of these inputs, the Kapurthala police obtained arrest warrants of Sweety Singh, and a team of special police from Kapurthala was dispatched to Barwani district to arrest him after coordinating with the MP police.

‘The Punjab Police team, in close cooperation with the MP police, succeeded in arresting Sweety Singh, who tried to escape arrest by crossing the Narmada river to enter the Maharashtra border,’ he said.

Madhya Pradesh Police were also thanked for their support by the DGP.

Sweety told Senior Superintendent of Police Khakh, that he and his brother, Sumer Singh, were into the manufacturing and supplying of guns. They would upload videos of guns on various social media platforms to lure customers, and this is how the present robber module of Punjab came into contact with them.

Initial investigation revealed that Sweety was running an illegal weapons business through a YouTube channel known as ‘Azad Group Munger.’ When buyers inquired about price, the group would share their WhatsApp numbers.

Moreover, Sweety revealed that more than 20 people were involved in the manufacturing and sale of illicit weapons, including .30 bore and .32 bore pistols, Mr. Khakh added.