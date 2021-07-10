Lockdown extended, new guidelines issued

Chennai: As the number of cases relating to Covid-19 dropped, the government of Tamil Nadu on Saturday relaxed the lockdown, which is being extended until July 19.

– The new guidelines state that hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside stands and snack shops can operate at 50% capacity until 9 pm.

– All schools, colleges, theatres, bars, swimming pools and zoos will be closed.

– No interstate transport and social, political or cultural events will be permitted. However, bus travel to Puducherry will continue.

– Examinations for employment opportunities can be conducted in Tamil Nadu and the central government.

Earlier this month, the lockdown was extended as well. The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu has steadily declined since the second wave peaked in May. During the past 24 hours, the state recorded 3,039 new cases and currently has 33,224 active cases.