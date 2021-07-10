Lockdown extended, new guidelines issued

Chennai: As the number of cases relating to Covid-19 dropped, the government of Tamil Nadu on Saturday relaxed the lockdown, which is being extended until July 19.
– The new guidelines state that hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside stands and snack shops can operate at 50% capacity until 9 pm.
– All schools, colleges, theatres, bars, swimming pools and zoos will be closed.
– No interstate transport and social, political or cultural events will be permitted. However, bus travel to Puducherry will continue.
– Examinations for employment opportunities can be conducted in Tamil Nadu and the central government.
Read also: WHO to take decision on Emergency Use List of Covaxin
Earlier this month, the lockdown was extended as well. The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu has steadily declined since the second wave peaked in May. During the past 24 hours, the state recorded 3,039 new cases and currently has 33,224 active cases.
Post Your Comments