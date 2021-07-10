WHO to take decision on Emergency Use List of Covaxin

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin may be added to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use list (EUL) within four to six weeks, the global health body’s chief scientist told the media.

Swaminathan stated that WHO is reviewing Covaxin, as Bharat Biotech is uploading its entire data to the official portal. In accordance with WHO guidelines, a EUL streamlines the process for using unlicensed or untested products during times of public health emergencies.

According to Swaminathan, a company has to complete phase 3 studies and submit the entire data to the regulatory department of the WHO, which will then be reviewed by an expert advisory group. The webinar was organized by Center for Science and Environment (CSE) on Friday.

Currently, six vaccines have been granted EUL and have recommendations from the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE). ‘We are continuing to review Covaxin. Bharat Biotech has uploaded their data on our portal, so that is the next vaccine that will be reviewed by our expert committee,’ said the chief scientist.

A total of 105 candidate vaccines are currently in clinical evaluation, 27 of them in phase three or phase four, she said. There are also 184 candidate vaccines in preclinical testing. Most vaccines are designed for a two-dose schedule, she noted.

The WHO chief scientist said that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is very contagious. ‘In order to be protected against the Delta variant, two complete doses are needed, but you can still get the infection and transmit it. This is why masking and other precautions are vital,’ she said.