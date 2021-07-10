Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar slaps party worker

Karnataka: The Karnataka Congress president, DK Shivakumar was seen on camera slapping a party volunteer who attempted to place his hand on his shoulder.

The incident occurred while the Congress leader was in Mandya on Friday to check on the health of a party MP. ‘I have given you freedom, but that doesn’t mean you do this,’ Shivakumar was overheard saying.

The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Commenting on the incident, a BJP spokesperson, S Prakash stated, ‘DK Shivakumar’s dismissive attitude toward his own karyakarta is reprehensible. He is unable to let go of his old image. Even towards his own cadre, he exhibits arrogant behaviour on a regular basis. The party is led by an individual who lacks fundamental civility in public life.’