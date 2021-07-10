Landslide victory in Block Pramukh elections: BJP on a roll!

Lucknow: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a landslide victory in the Block Pramukh elections held. BJP has won 635 posts. The Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 103 posts and others managed to bag 87 posts. Earlier on Friday, 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed.

‘In the elections for Block Panchayat Chiefs, the BJP is winning more than 635 seats with its allies and supporters. This number will increase further after the final results are out,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a news conference.

Earlier this week, the BJP secured a historic victory in zila panchayat chairperson elections in the state. The BJP took 67 seats out of 75.