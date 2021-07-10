‘Monsoon is becoming active’: IMD predicts rainfall from July 11 to 16

Bhopal: The national weather agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest update about the Southwest Monsoon. According to the weather agency, lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, making conditions favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon.

IMD predicted heavy rainfall from Saturday in several states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ‘Strong winds between the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest, west-central Arabian Sea, northeast Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat coast; Lakshadweep area and along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts; south Bay of Bengal,’ IMD said in its weather bulletin.

P K Saha, a senior meteorologist in IMD has said that the monsoon has once again become active in Madhya Pradesh and the state will receive moderate rainfall from July 11 to 16.

Also Read: Powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes, no tsunami risks

‘Monsoon is slowly becoming active in Madhya Pradesh after a break. The south-westerly winds are growing strong in the Arabian Sea, which is bringing forth moisture to the state. A low-pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal on Sunday which is going to further bring moisture in the state,’ he said.