Netizen asks Babil Khan about his religion, he provides an epic reply

Babil Khan, the late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, responded to an Instagram follower who inquired about his religion.

Replying to the question, ‘Brother are you a Muslim?’ Babil replied ‘I don’t belong to any religion. I am Babil.’ Later in the Instagram story, Babil wrote, along with the screenshot of the comments, ‘ I’ve read the Bible, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and I’m in the middle of reading Guru Granth Sahib. I am for all. How we help each other evolve is the basis of all religions.’

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal recalls his first audition nine years ago

In terms of work, Babil will make his acting debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, which also stars Triptii Dimri. The film will be streaming on Netflix. Babil Khan has already landed a second project, even before his debut film is released. He will star in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar.