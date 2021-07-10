Powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes, no tsunami risks

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted off the coast of Sulawesi Island in Indonesia. No tsunami warning was issued. There is no immediate reports of causality, injury or damage to property.

As per the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was at 258 kilometres northeast of the city of Manado and the depth of the earthquake was 68 kilometres.

Also Read: IMD issues Orange alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana

The island nation of Indonesia is situated in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. The ‘Ring of Fire’ is an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. Due to this the country witness frequent earthquakes.

In January, more than 100 people were killed by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi. In 2018, 550 people were killed in a strong earthquake that jolted island of Lombok. Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.