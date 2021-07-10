Railway Minister thrilled on meeting junior from College

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who became the Union Railways Minister on July 8 following a cabinet reshuffle, was spotted hugging an employee from the Indian Railways signal department, after learning that they both attended MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur.

On social media, a video of the freshly sworn-in Railway Minister hugging the engineer has gone viral. Someone from the department points out in the 45-second footage that the engineer attended the same college as Vaishnaw. By hearing this, the new Railway Minister said, ‘Arrey waah! Wah Ji wah… Aao aao, gale lagte hain.’

Vaishnaw went on to make a joke about how in college, juniors addressed their seniors as ‘boss,’ and then said the official to address him as ‘boss. ‘You should call me boss from today,’ the Minister made a humorous remark.