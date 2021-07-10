RM on how BTS has redefined masculinity; says ‘We are living in a time where such labels are vanishing’

BTS is riding high after their current track ‘Butter’ spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list. Recently, BTS has discussed about their achievements, the concept of masculinity, and ARMY in an Amazon Music interview with Jaeki Cho.

The band’s significance in changing gender constructs was discussed by RM (Kim Nam-Joon), he explained, ‘We didn’t have the intention to redefine masculinity or the manly, but it feels good that we can have this positive effect or influence any categories. We are living in a time where labels that we call ‘masculinity’ or ‘manly’ are vanishing. We want that image where people call us dope or cool.’

BTS is believed to have defied gender stereotypes by wearing skirts and wearing gender-neutral clothing. When asked if they ever anticipated having such a large fan following, RM said, ‘Everyone asks us why do we have such a diverse fandom? When you are in the eye of a hurricane, you can’t find out. When the hurricane goes away, we’ll find out.’

Further in the interview, Jaeki Cho pointed out that many K-pop bands don’t stay this long. ‘I was honestly concerned about how we’d endure for seven years being such different individuals when we first started,’ RM remarked, ‘but I think the contrasts developed into a synergy for us to fill in the gap for each other.’