Samantha breaks the internet with her no make-up and no filter picture

Samantha Akkineni made an impactful digital debut as Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist, in the second season of The Family Man. Samantha became the talk of the town, and she did it again when she treated her fans to a photo taken by her ‘mommy dearest’ with no make-up and no filter.

Samantha was dressed casually in a black shirt and showed off her flawless skin without the use of make-up in the photo. ‘(click emoji) by MOMMY Dearest,’ she captioned the photo. Her out-of-the-box upload has left a lasting impression on her fans and industry peers. Her post has over 2 million likes and is still going strong.

Samantha was also ecstatic when her Telugu actor husband Naga Chaitanya began filming for his role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She wrote, ‘yay yay yay,’ in response to Naga’s Instagram post announcing his first look in the film.