Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan to star in Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha

Both Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan appear to have a full schedule ahead of them. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been cast in the Hindi remake of Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. ‘In the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan star. The Hindi version will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the original film’s director duo,’ Mr. Adarsh penned. Pushkar and Gayatri will make their Hindi directorial and writing debuts with the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake is set to hit theatres on September 30 of next year.

Pushkar-Gayathri, a husband-and-wife team, announced in 2017 that they will make a Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. On Friday, Taran Adarsh published the following:

The lead roles in the 2017 Tamil thriller Vikram Vedha were played by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The story of cop Vikram, played by Madhavan, and gangster Vedha, played by Vijay Sethupathi, was said to be inspired by talks from the folklore Baital Pachisi.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming films include the fourth installment of the superhero film Krrish. He also has a role in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller Fighter, in which he will star alongside Deepika Padukone. Hrithik was most recently seen in the film War.

Saif Ali Khan is currently waiting for Bhoot Police to be released. Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2 are among his upcoming films.