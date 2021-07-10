Section 144 imposed till August 30 in this district

Noida: Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar district in the state from July 10 till August 30.The state government took this decision to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection ahead of the upcoming festivals such as Shivratri, Raksha Bandhan, Bakri-Eid, Janmashtami and Muharram.

As per the new order issued by the police, more than 50 people will not be allowed entry into any religious place at the same time. Without prior permission from the district administration no social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural festivals and other gatherings will be allowed.

‘All major festivals like Shravan, Shivratri, Bakri-Eid, Independence Day, Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtami are celebrated in July and August. On these major occasions, Section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district to prevent people from contracting Covid-19, curbing the spread of the infection and the possibility of disturbing peace and order in the state by anti-social elements,’ said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Shraddha Pandey.