Security forces neutralized 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in an encounter at Kwarigam Ranipora area in Anantnag district in Kashmir.

A joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants. Militants fired upon the team and team retaliated. In the exchange of fire all three militants were killed.

One of the terrorists killed in the encounter has been identified as Arif Hajam involved in the killing of Army Havaldar, Manzoor on 2019 while he was on leave.

5 militants were killed in 3 separate encounters in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in Jammu and Kashmir earlier.